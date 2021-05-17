High pressure along East Coast keeps us dry and sunny

Happy Monday!

It’s safe to day we have another beautiful day in the books! With high pressure in control along the East Coast we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds, breezy east northeast winds, and seasonal temperature’s in the 80s.

Overnight tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s, a few clouds and winds east 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny and warm day in the low 80s. Throughout the afternoon there’s a chance for a few coastal showers to develop offshore with a slight chance (10%-15%) one may move inland south of I-10.

This seasonal sunny stretch in the 80s will follow us through the end of the workweek into next weekend.