Another early start to the Atlantic Hurricane season?

Could it be another early start to Hurricane season? There is a 30 percent chance.

A non-tropical low pressure area is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by late Thursday and produce gale-force winds. The low could then move southwestward over warmer waters on Friday and acquire some subtropical characteristics before the system moves toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by Sunday.

Formation chances for the next 2 days is near 0 percent. However, formation chances increase through 5 days, but remain low at 30 percent.

Hurricane awareness week was last week. This is an ominous reminder that it’s time to check our hurricane supplies and get ready for an above average season.