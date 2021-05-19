It’s the little stuff that could get you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Very consistent weather pattern for us, easterly winds have kept our temperatures below normal. At times the breeze has actually felt coolish. These winds have gusted up to 30 mph which have built up the surf to nearly 5′, with seas offshore above 6′.

Basically, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect.

It is these winds that are also pushing little tiny, briefly heavy downpours on shore. Lasting only 10-15 minutes, they are not like summertime storms, which can rumble (with thunder) and give you the heads-up that rain is on the way.

Nope, these can sneak up on you.

Winds and the weather pattern will remain very consistent through Saturday, that’s tonight, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each afternoon will have partly cloudy skies, breezy and mild to warm temperatures.

Sunrise temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs will reach only into the low 80s. Normal high is 87°. Now that is nice!

Yet, sneaky showers will also blow onshore. They will be brief and moderate in intensity.

