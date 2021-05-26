Super Sunshine continues as we inch ever hotter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Big dominating high pressure will continue to pump up our afternoon high temperatures. We have had two 90° days in a row and we are likely to see at least 4 more before rain chances build into Memorial Day.

The super Flower full moon will be setting as the sun is coming up, there is a chance of seeing some of the lunar eclipse but only between 5:45-6:15 a.m. The sunrise is at 6:28 a.m. and this will make seeing the true “blood” full moon a real challenge. The actual full eclipse won’t take place until 7:11 a.m. by then the sun will be super bright.

Anyhow, other good news starts at the beach. Winds have been shifting and relaxing, seas offshore and surf will flatten out. The red flags posted at area beaches the past 9 days will be changed to yellow for medium rip current risks. By this weekend, we could see green for low rip current risks. It depends on how winds shift to a more westerly direction.

Ad

Highs today will be in the low 90s, even the beaches will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. The heat will go even higher as the winds shift to westerly, the beaches may see highs into the 90s. Making it truly a beach weekend.

Other activities to look for today?

Falcon 9 launch will take place at 2:59 p.m. best viewing will be from Jacksonville Beach southward to the Cape.

Don't bet on it but if you are up, look WEST after 5:45 a.m.

More Skylink Satellites about to be placed into orbit.