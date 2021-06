Maybe, as weather could be an issue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large area of moisture across the entire State of Florida (and South Georgia) is going to be hanging around and with it, the possibility of lightning. Not a good combination for a rocket launch.

The launch is scheduled for 1:29 p.m. and the Dragon 2 will be replenishing the International Space Station.

Even if the launch does take place, it is likely that the multi-layers of clouds we are expecting, that viewing this launch will be a serious challenge, even near the Cape.