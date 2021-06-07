Watching the southwestern Caribbean Sea for tropical development

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean. There is no development expected over the next two days and only a 20% chance over the next five days.

This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall to portions of Central America but is not forecasted to impact those across northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

If a storm does develop the next name will be Bill.

National Hurricane Center 2 a.m. update

“An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday. Some gradual development will be possible thereafter as the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.”