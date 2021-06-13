National Hurricane Center predicts 50% chance of tropical disturbance in the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could become a named storm this week. There is little development expected over the next two days but a 50% chance over the next five days.

If a storm does develop, it will be named Bill.

National Hurricane Center 8 a.m. Sunday

A trough of low pressure continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers over the Bay of Campeche. Slow development is possible over the next several days while the broad disturbance moves little, and a tropical depression could form in this area late in the week. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Please consult products from your local meteorological service for more information.

Formation chance through 48 hours - low -10%.

Formation chance through 5 days - low - 50%.

Computer models show little agreement about development and track next week. (KPRC)

Long-range forecast models have been hinting at development for the past several days. But with no disturbance currently in existence there, no definitive predictions can be made for what to expect next week.

Ad

Models also disagree on the strength and path of any potential tropical system. The current European forecast predicts the system to stay in the western Gulf, while the latest American model favors more of a central Gulf path.