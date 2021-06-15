Tropical Storm Bill forms in the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Out-to-sea

Just as we have seen for more than a decade, the tropics are once again showing its early busy side. Ana developed back on May 22nd, kicking off the 2021 hurricane season before the “official” start (June 1st) of the season began. This was the seventh season in a row this dubious achievement has taken place.

Over this past weekend a non-tropical low pressure had moved over Jacksonville, yep, right over Jacksonville, Florida. It has now moved well out to sea. This is the same low pressure the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring since early Monday. They declared it the second tropical depression of the season. Now, you might be wondering about the past track of this system, moving from the United States and then out to sea? And in the month of June? This is unusual, except when water temperatures are well above normal. And once again, Atlantic Ocean water temperatures are, again, well above normal for this time of year.

Water temperatures are more like late July or early August.