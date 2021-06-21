Wet week ahead, Richard says you’ll need your umbrella

A wet workweek with elevated rain chances each day.

Claudette will move northeast of the area today as high pressure builds to the southeast with a southwesterly flow. Scattered shower and storm chances will increase through the afternoon with expected sea breeze activity. The Gulf Coast sea breeze is will keep the Atlantic sea breeze close to highway 301 to the beaches.

Tuesday we will be between high pressure to the southeast and a trough to the northwest, which will continue prevailing southwesterly flow. Precipitation chances will increase during the afternoon and evening with the development of the Gulf Coast sea breeze. An unsettled pattern continues Tuesday.

Monday: Scattered showers with storms, 40-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances continue overnight, 20-30 percent.

Tuesday: Pathy fog with puddles to start the day. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s under cloudy skies. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon, evening, some could be locally heavy, 60-80 percent. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers, storms through much of the workweek.

Pollen: 1.3 Grass

7 am 75

8 am 77

9 am 80

10 am 83

11 am 85

12 pm 88

3 pm 90

4 pm 91

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm