Umbrella days to continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ugly skies all day Tuesday as the biggest rains/downpours and threatening skies were mainly south of I-10. This pattern will shift to just about everywhere over the next few days. The leftover deep tropical moisture from Claudette, will remain overhead through this weekend. Only slowly fading, the rainfall amounts for some backyards will be very excessive, over 3″ more, on top of recent rains.

Severe weather threat to remain low as there is (strangely) too much moisture in the atmosphere to create a highly unstable environment for severe weather to take place. Wednesday afternoon through the weekend, we will see the sun return and this will destabilize the afternoon enough to build some thunderstorms near severe limits.

Cloudy skies will keep afternoon highs mainly in the 80s, morning lows mainly in the low 70s. Sunshine will be limited on Tuesday, but build as we head into the weekend. The upcoming weekend appears to not be a washout, with a better beach day on Saturday, than Sunday.

Ad

Keep your umbrella with you.