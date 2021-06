It is surprising Boston will be hotter than Jacksonville over the next three days. That heat has been overshadowed by the longer lasting meltdown on the west coast. A massive heat wave sent temperatures into the mid 100s around Arizona and Oregon and the boiling conditions will last all week.

Actual temps forecasted to reach 114 in Portland.

Today just about everywhere is hotter than Jacksonville because of the rain moving into Georgia from Tropical Depression 4.

A ridge causes the heat along the west coast as air piles up in a dome. The weight of the air results in hotter than normal conditions.

While the temps stay in the 100s out west all week, Boston will have highs in the mid 90s until Thursday when a dip in the jet cools off the northeast.

This cools down the east coast while above normal heat stays in the left half of the country.