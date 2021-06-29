Limited rain chances until the end of the week

A brief light shower is possible this evening mainly between the river and the coast. Expect no change to the humid air or partly cloudy skies.

Somewhat of a dry spell again on Wednesday. Look for less rain east of Highway 301 as the easterly flow pushes the few storms away from Jacksonville. Most of the rain will be from Palatka, Starke & Macclenny to the Gulf coast in the afternoon.

Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Rain increases Thursday and Friday and the weekend should see above-normal rain due to a cold front stalling over north Florida. Rain will likely be around during the afternoon and linger for the evening fireworks on the Fourth.

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic are more than a week out. Nothing is developing with them at this time.