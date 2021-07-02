Scattered showers with storms, more to come this weekend and then our weather turns tropical

High pressure will shift to the southeast as a cold front slides into southeast Georgia. The change brings a flow from the southwest. Showers, storms are expected to be most active inland before noon then toward the US 301, I-95 and the beaches this afternoon and evening.

This weekend the cold front will settle over region Friday night through Saturday then dissipate Sunday. The front will provide a source for above average rain chances through the weekend.

In the tropics there is a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast due to model differences in the handling of Tropical Storm Elsa. The NHC track guidance for this period will focus on the GFS.

Locally, expect daily rounds of showers and storms to continue. Later forecast solutions may refine our local impacts.

Today: Cloudy with rounds of rain, showers and storms, 60-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Showers with areas of rain possible overnight.

Saturday: A cold front will be the focal point for scattered showers, storms, 70-90 percent. These will start in SE GA then spread across NE FL. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Cloudy skies with showers continue late.

Looking ahead: Based on the current NHC forecast, we need to look past the questions in the cone of concern and prepare for what could be tropical storm conditions next week.

7am 71

8 am 74

9 am 78

10 am 80

12 pm 86

3 pm 87

4 pm 88

6 pm 85

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm