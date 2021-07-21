National Hurricane Center watching an unusual possibility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yes, not your typical tropical system as it is forecasted to move from land to sea and then develop. These hybrid systems take a few days (sometimes longer) to develop. They do have a circulation at the low-levels and are also associated with deep tropical moisture (all of the recent storms we have seen verify that we have got plenty of moisture).

Now, this system needs to clear the coast (roll offshore) and then sit and stew over the warm Atlantic Ocean. This is what some of the forecast models suggest will happen between now into the weekend.

Yet, these same models are not yet fans of developing this system.

At least not yet.

The Hurricane Center gives this a 0% chance of developing the next 2 days and a 20% chance of developing off the Georgia Coast over the next 5 days.