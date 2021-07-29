Hot and dry with limited shower, storms activity

Mainly hot and dry across southeast Georgia today, limited showers, storms south of I-10.

Dry air will spread into south Georgia keeping areas north of the FL/GA line mainly dry today. For northeast Florida the sea breeze will move inland producing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A weak steering flow will again result in areas of locally heavy rainfall, mainly south of the I-10 corridor. Hot and humid conditions with heat indices reaching 105F.

The patten continues tomorrow with a southwest and a Gulf sea breeze. The east coast sea breeze will struggle to get much past I95 during the afternoons this period due to the southwest flow. With this pattern will focus greatest convective chances inland on the Gulf sea breeze.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms this afternoon, 30-60 percent. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Rain chances will increase after 2pm south of I-10. Wind NW/SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures 100-106 degrees. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, storms, 20-30 percent.

Looking ahead: Hot and dry start to the weekend, wet weather returns Sunday

7 am 74

8 am 76

9 am 80

10 am 83

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 92

5 pm 90

8 pm 85

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunrise: 6:43 am

Sunset: 8:22 pm