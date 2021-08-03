U-G-L-Y skies yet, so far, rainfall amounts have been, ‘meh’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Umbrella days are definitely back and yet despite so many dark and threatening clouds we are seeing only scattered downpours and moderate rains. This “tease” of potentially heavy rains will continue into the evening hours.

Keep your umbrella handy.

Evening temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and feel like the low 80s.

Super tropical air.

Overnight skies will be cloudy and there will be a few more downpours, but they will not be too heavy or widespread. Overnight lows around 73°.

Another damp, clammy, cloudy start to the day on Wednesday as skies will only briefly clear out (slightly) before more rounds of rain, some heavier than today and they will quickly develop. Keep your umbrella close. Highs will reach into the mid-80s.

Rainfall tonight into tomorrow afternoon will be in the 1-3″ range.

We S-L-O-W-L-Y dry out and get back to a more normal pattern of the classic afternoon and evening storms. Starting Thursday and getting brighter each day into the weekend.

Ad

Expect another 1-3″ of rain (or more) from Thursday-Sunday.