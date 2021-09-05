Partly Cloudy icon
Tropical Wave over Yucatan could bring tropical rains

The NHC is watching a tropical wave moving into southern Gulf of Mexico

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and reporter

Tags: hurricane, tropics
NHC Invest Areas
NHC Invest Areas (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on a tropical wave that’s slowly moving over the Yucatan into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC gives this disturbance a 30% chance for development over the next 5 days.

Models show the disturbance tracking north through the Gulf this week and make it’s way towards the northern Gulf Coast by mid week.

This will play out if the disturbance moves fast enough ahead of the next approaching cold front. Once ahead of the front the moisture will quickly track east increasing rain chances.

For Jacksonville this means increased tropical moisture and rounds of rainfall Wednesday through Friday.

EURO Models for Tropical Moisture Next Week (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

