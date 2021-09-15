Umbrella Days are returning to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday similar to Tuesday, generally nice, until the the lunch hours as I-95 thundershowers start “popping”.

Yes, make sure you have an umbrella. Highs on Wednesday a little cooler as clouds and t-showers will keep temperatures maxing out in the 80s.

Starting Thursday we’ll switch it up, with umbrella days returning. Not directly from the leftovers of Nicholas just southerly winds will begin to pull in tropical moisture across the Southeast.

For Jacksonville, we’ll see a 60% chance for off and on downpours.

Thursday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Umbrella days will continue through Saturday.

Game day at the Bank? Tough one to call, fingers crossed for slightly drier conditions.

