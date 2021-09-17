Odette makes it 15 named storms this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area of low pressure that was just off Jacksonville Beach two days ago continued to move along the Gulf Stream, just off the coast of North Carolina, and was upgraded Friday afternoon to Tropical Storm Odette.

This system will remain well offshore and will not be a concern for folks along the East Coast. Odette is small enough and weak enough that we will not see any groundswell along our coast, sorry surfers.

Once again, Odette will remain well offshore and not impact the United States as it moves northeastward and away from the East Coast. Additionally, dry air will entrain into Odette making it unlikely to become a hurricane. Instead, after a “pause” over the North Central Atlantic Odette will weaken and move into ever colder waters.