Lots of outdoor events this weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Woot! Woot! Finally the weekend! Two tropical systems are spinning off our coast, neither will be threatening the United States (or anyone else). That’s a huge win, given we have had 50 named storms over the past two years.

A beautiful start with sunrise at 7:20 a.m. Should be very pretty for those up at that hour. I said, “should be”, yet rainfall in the form of Coastal showers will be possible. Some may contain some briefly heavy rainfall.

In other weather news: Sonic Boom! Here’s more...

If no coastal showers? Then all day long it should be yet another very pleasant start, mid-morning, noontime, mid-afternoon and evening. Sunrise temperatures will be around 70°, afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

With the chance of rain, the Gaughan Gauge will be almost great, an “8″.

Saturday and Sunday, the Jazz fest will be happening downtown.

There will only be a 20-35% chance of a shower this weekend. And very much like Friday, sunrise temperatures will start 70-73° and afternoon highs will be about normal 83-86°.

So? Where’s the troubling part of the forecast?

Area beaches will be seeing a high risk of Rip Currents and moderate to large surf, especially on Saturday.

The last time we had a similar pattern (ground swell) was when Major Hurricane Larry rolled up the east coast. Depending on the source, 2 or 3 people died in the Surf Zone from the large waves and Rip Currents. Best to watch the surfers and keep the young ones very close to the edge. Also, swimming near lifeguards is a better idea, than going at it alone.

Rip Current Risk will be very high