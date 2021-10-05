Tracking showers, storms and there are more to come

Scattered showers and storms will get an early start. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop and spread across northeast Florida, southeast Georgia, this afternoon. The unsettled pattern continues tonight.
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with showers, storms likely, 50-70 percent. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cloudy with showers tonight with patchy fog.
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 60 - 80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms likely for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia. Cloudy over night with patchy fog, showers.
Looking ahead: A wet work week with near seasonal temperatures.
7am 68
8am 70
10am 79
11am 83
12pm 84
3pm 86
5pm 83
8pm 78
10pm 77
11pm 76
Sunrise: 7:23 am
Sunset: 7:07 pm