Tracking showers, storms and there are more to come

Scattered showers and storms will get an early start. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop and spread across northeast Florida, southeast Georgia, this afternoon. The unsettled pattern continues tonight.

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with showers, storms likely, 50-70 percent. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cloudy with showers tonight with patchy fog.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 60 - 80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Showers with storms likely for northeast Florida, southeast Georgia. Cloudy over night with patchy fog, showers.

Looking ahead: A wet work week with near seasonal temperatures.

7am 68

8am 70

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 83

8pm 78

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Ad

Sunset: 7:07 pm