Fall-like days become a bit more like summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Near perfect temperatures, breezes, humidity and clouds. Too bad there are a few rain showers blowing onshore just south of Jacksonville. This is the trade-off we get in October, as warm water temperatures allow for small showers to bubble up and then the northeast fall breezes push them onshore.

The bulk of these showers will take place this evening into tomorrow. Folks in St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam counties will have a few of these. This evening, these showers will fade before dusk. Which means, for the vast majority of us, it will be a “9″ on the Gaughan Gauge. Sunset is at 6:58 p.m., yep, before 7 p.m. AND we are losing about 1 minute of evening daylight a day. Our evening temperatures will drop into the 70s and by tomorrow morning, inland areas will be in the 60s. Very nice!

Then the October days turn near summer-like with afternoon highs near 90°. Skies will be mixed sun and clouds and a nice breeze will be around each afternoon.

Real nice!

Those warmer days will be from Wednesday through Saturday.