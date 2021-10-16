Weekend roller coaster - fall by Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Awesome work week spilled into a beautiful Friday evening and this will spill into a beautiful Saturday morning.

Saturday starts off as a “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m. with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s, it will be a great start. By the lunch hour, temperatures will be in the 80s and a few spots may flirt with 90° as sunny skies dominate.

Then a cold front pushes through.

A few evening showers, mainly south of Jacksonville may develop. Most will not see any rain, but... there will be a few backyards that could get a decent downpour.

All that is pushed out quickly as conditions become clear Saturday night. Breezy conditions, as winds will gust up to 25 mph early Sunday and these will be northerly winds. That will bring a chill to Jacksonville.

Sunday morning, skies will be blue and temperatures will be blue too!

Afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid 70s as gusty winds push around town.

By Monday morning?

40s for many places and 50s for area beaches.

Warm then cold