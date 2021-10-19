Here comes a wonderful Wednesday as our beautiful October weather continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday and Tuesday morning’s were the coolest mornings in Jacksonville since May 8th. We dropped to a low of 46°. Yet, there were many areas just inland of Jacksonville, that did start off in the 40s both mornings.

Nice!

40s in Georgia, officially, 51°

Not so lucky Wednesday morning, as Wednesday morning will start off with morning lows in the 50s for many locations. The exceptions will be along the coast. Temperatures there will be in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunrise is at 7:31 a.m.

Hazy sunny skies, throughout the day on Wednesday as winds turn more easterly will allow our temperatures to warm into the 80s in many locations, the exception may be area beaches, where during the day, onshore winds are now coming in after traveling over the cooler Atlantic Ocean. Water temperatures are now in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be equally pleasant, yet warmer. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday and Saturday will see skies fill with clouds and there will be a few isolated showers. These will be the pesky (nuisance) showers and will not be washout showers.

Ad

More on them later this week.

Full Hunter’s Moon on Wednesday. Moon rise is at 7:07 p.m.

Wednesday 10:57 a.m.