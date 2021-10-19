Terrific Tuesday as our beautiful October weather continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday morning was the coolest morning in Jacksonville since May 8th, we dropped to a low of 46°. Yet, there were many areas just inland of Jacksonville, that did start off in the 40s. Nice!

40s were common in inland areas.

Not so lucky this morning, as Tuesday morning will start off with morning lows in the 50s for many locations. The exceptions will be along the coast. Temperatures there will be in the 60s to near 70°. Skies will be filled with high (cirrus) clouds, these are made of ice crystals and can cause a halo of light around the sun during the day.

Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m.

Hazy sunny skies, throughout the day on Tuesday as winds turn more easterly we will allow our temperatures to warm into the 80s in many locations, the exception may be area beaches, where during the day onshore winds are now coming in after traveling over the cooler Atlantic Ocean. Water temperatures are now in the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be equally pleasant, yet warmer. Afternoon highs will be well into the 80s.

Friday and Saturday will see skies fill with clouds and there will be a few showers. These will be the pesky (nuisance) showers and will not be washout showers.

More on them later this week.

Full Hunter’s Moon on Wednesday. Moon rise is at 7:07 p.m.

Wednesday 10:57 a.m.