Friday reverses much of the dreariness of Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rainfall on Thursday was impressive, with most folks seeing between 1/2″ and 1-1/2″ of rainfall. Very nice. Also, very October, as classically is the case, something like 27 of 31 days are dry. Then there are those 4 wet days. Where, when it rains, it pours.

Most seeing more than 1/2" and up to 2-1/2"

The “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge says it all.

Coolish for some, especially in the morning hours. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s inland and 50s elsewhere. A few sunrise clouds, become super sunny! Might actually need sunscreen!

Game time temperature in the 60s, will be perfect for football.

There is a rocket launch at 2:21 a.m. Sunday morning (Saturday night), grab a jacket if you head outside as evening temperatures will chill quickly.

Sunrise Sunday, in the 40s inland and low 50s elsewhere, another spectacular day with super sunny skies and highs in the the 70s.

Be safe and have a wonderful weekend.