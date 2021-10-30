Three cheers for some cool football weather

Happy Saturday! We’re definitely off to a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, so grab that jacket!

With a mix of sun and clouds afternoon highs will steadily climb into the upper 60s low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW 12-18 mph.

If you plan on heading over the TIAA Bank Field to cheer on the Gators or Bulldogs you’re in for some great football weather! Morning temperatures will be chilly in the 50s and 60s and we’ll steadily warm up into the upper 60s near 70 by kick-off. Our winds will be a tad bit breezy out of the west 12-18 mph.

Our skies will clear overnight with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Sunshine will take over Sunday making for a perfect Halloween forecast! Afternoon highs will climb into the low 70s with sunny skies and light winds.

If you’re going out to trick-or-treat you can expect temperatures in the low 70s before sunset and then quickly dropping into the 60s. The good news? No sweating in costumes - yay!

Heading into the workweek we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.