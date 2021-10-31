Clear icon
Subtropical Storm Wanda forms in Central Atlantic

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: tropics, hurricane season
Subtropical Storm Wanda
Subtropical Storm Wanda (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed 850 miles southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland. The storm is no threat to the United States and is moving ESE at 16 mph.

This is the last named storm from the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season original names list, after Wanda the storms will be named from the supplemental name list.

Latest NHC Discussion:

“The center of Subtropical Storm Wanda was located near latitude 36.5 North, longitude 43.9 West. The storm is moving toward the east-southeast near 16 mph (26 km/h) A turn toward the southeast at a slower forward speed is expected later today. A turn to the northeast or north is forecast to occur on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible during the next couple of days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).”

