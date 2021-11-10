Mild Wednesday with too many clouds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wall to wall blue skies on Tuesday allowed for a chilly start (coolest since April 4th) and a beautiful afternoon high of 75°.

Not so blue as gray skies roll back into Jacksonville. These clouds will keep our morning temps not as chilly. Most areas will dip into the upper 40s and mid 50s.

Rain will be a possibility, but not until late Wednesday (sunrise Thursday). Yes, a few sunrise showers will be possible to start off Veterans Day. Sunshine will mix with the clouds quickly making conditions pretty good for the Veterans Day parade.

Not perfect parade weather, there will still be a chance of a brief shower. Temperatures will be milder, by mid afternoon reaching to just shy of 80°.

Friday will be milder yet, morning lows only in the 60s and highs reaching into the 80s. A few showers will be possible late Friday or early Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be cooler, with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the 60s.

Clouds will reduce our ability to see the launch locally