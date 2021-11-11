Scattered showers move in for Veterans Day

As we kick-start our Veterans Day we’re off to a mild start in the mid to low 60s with clear skies.

As the morning continues a few clouds will develop with a chance for scattered showers increasing after lunch. Rain chances today will increase to 60% as the day moves on. Highs will climb into the upper 70s.

If you’re heading to the Veterans Day parade downtown you can prepare for temperatures in the low 70s with a 30% chance for a stray shower. Go ahead and grab that umbrella just in case!

Isolated rain chances will follow us into Friday ahead of our next front that will pass by Saturday morning.

We’ll dry out Saturday with highs in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Reinforcing cold air from the front will move in Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Our pattern will stay cool and sunny heading into next week.