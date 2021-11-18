Brief warm up ahead of next cold front

Happy Thursday! We’re starting off mild with partly cloudy skies. A few spots along our coast are waking up to patchy fog so please drive with caution.

Throughout the day we’ll warm up above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s, a mix of sun and clouds and a 20% chance for showers after lunch through dinner.

Clouds will stick around overnight as a cold front passes early Friday morning. Morning lows will sit in the low 60s.

The Partial Lunar Eclipse happens early Friday morning with maximum eclipse at 4:03 a.m. With the front passing there is a good chance clouds could obstruct our view for NE FL with better viewing conditions for SE GA. If you do happen to get a picture send your photos into SnapJax so we can share them on the show!

Friday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs slightly below average in the low 70s. There is a slight (10%) chance for a stray shower.

Heading into the week highs will sit in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds, a small chance for a stray shower and breezy winds.

Starting next week another cold front will sink south cooling us off again just in time for Thanksgiving.