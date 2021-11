Happy Sunday! Below average temperatures will continue through the weekend.

Sunday will start off chilly 30s an 40s for morning lows and 60s during the afternoon. The only difference will be when you look up with more cloud cover.

Starting after mid afternoon into the evening we will see a slight chance (20%) for isolated showers as our next cold front sinks south.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with clearing skies.

Sunshine will follow us into the workweek with highs in the 60s.