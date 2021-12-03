Sunshine and the 70s take over the weekend

Happy Fri-yay! We’re waking up to some areas of patchy fog this morning so please drive with caution. Visibility is less than 1/2 a mile in some locations.

The fog will lift and sunshine will fill our skies as high temperatures climb above average into the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the west 3-5 mph.

Heading into the weekend we can expect brisk morning lows both Saturday and Sunday in the 40s and 50s. Daytime highs will climb into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

This dry pattern in the 70s will follow us into next week.