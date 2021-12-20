Wardrobe changes this week, wet start to winter

Wardrobe this week starts with jackets and umbrellas, ends with shorts and flip flops. Cloudy. cool and breezy with mist, drizzle and showers possible today. Rain increases late tonight and continues Tuesday with showers, storms expected.

Today: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Mist, drizzle and showers possible though late today, 10-20 percent. Wind NE 15-20, with stronger gusts. Highs in the 50s to 60s area wide. Rain chances increase late tonight.

Tuesday: Winter starts! Rain with storms, locally heavy at times through the day, clearing late tonight, 90-100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s with rain expected. Highs will slowly climb to the 50s and 60s. Rain will slowly end late for SE GA, clearing through early Wednesday for NE FL.

Looking ahead: Wet start to the week. Wednesday will be our transition day with sunny and warming conditions through the rest of the week, weekend.

7am 54

8am 55

10am 58

11am 59

12pm 60

3pm 61

5pm 59

8pm 58

10pm 57

11pm 56

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:30 pm