Wardrobe changes this week, wet start to winter

Wardrobe this week starts with jackets and umbrellas, ends with shorts and flip flops. Cloudy. cool and breezy with mist, drizzle and showers possible today. Rain increases late tonight and continues Tuesday with showers, storms expected.
Today: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Mist, drizzle and showers possible though late today, 10-20 percent. Wind NE 15-20, with stronger gusts. Highs in the 50s to 60s area wide. Rain chances increase late tonight.
Tuesday: Winter starts! Rain with storms, locally heavy at times through the day, clearing late tonight, 90-100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s with rain expected. Highs will slowly climb to the 50s and 60s. Rain will slowly end late for SE GA, clearing through early Wednesday for NE FL.
Looking ahead: Wet start to the week. Wednesday will be our transition day with sunny and warming conditions through the rest of the week, weekend.
7am 54
8am 55
10am 58
11am 59
12pm 60
3pm 61
5pm 59
8pm 58
10pm 57
11pm 56
Sunrise: 7:19 am
Sunset: 5:30 pm