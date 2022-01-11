Georgia gets a taste of freezing temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Locally, around Jacksonville, we may see a few patches of frost well inland. Downtown to the beaches, it will be another chilly start Wednesday with sunrise temperatures in the 40s to 50s along the coast. Skies will be generally clear, just a few coastal clouds. Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a coastal sprinkle/shower in St. Johns/Flagler counties. There will be another SpaceX rocket launch, this one will be at 10:25 a.m. and sky conditions appear to be pretty good for viewing. Pretty good, not great. Temperatures will turn milder with highs well into the 60s. This is about normal for January.

Thursday, a cold front pushes through and with it, skies will clear out and northwesterly winds will kick it up a notch, bringing in chilly air once again. Highs Thursday near 70° followed by another chill down into Friday. Friday, will see sunny skies but chilly temperatures, highs mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This weekend will be a wild ride, with a chilly Saturday morning, then milder afternoon as highs reach near 70°. Skies will be partly cloudy, with southeasterly winds on the cool side along area beaches.

Weather Authority Alert Morning Sunday?

Sunday will be where it gets wild and it will start early as a round or two of storms blow through all of South Georgia and North Florida. Some of these storms will be severe and this may prompt the Storm Prediction Center to place parts of our area under a severe thunderstorm watch, or more likely, a tornado watch.

For now, just be ready for possible wild weather Sunday. Obviously, as we get closer to the weekend we will better define what the impacts of a significant winter storm will have on Jacksonville.