Grab your sunglasses and a warm coat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It really was a super Sunday, Jags crushed (whaa???) and afternoon temps nearly reached 80°.

Nice!

But, that was then and now, Tuesday, will be a chilly day from beginning to end.

Tuesday’s sunrise temperatures will be mostly in the 30s for inland residents, downtown to area beaches will be in the 40s. Winds will shift slowly onshore and this will keep the chill in place all day. Highs will remain in the 50s. The one bright spot will be the sunshine, it will be a bright sunny day.

Grab your sunglasses.

By Wednesday, clouds return and there will be a few showers. The combination will keep our temperatures chilly-cool. Another chilly start, in the 30s inland, 40s elsewhere and afternoon highs will be in the low 60s.

Rest of the week?

January remains in place, so we remain chilly to cool.