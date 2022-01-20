Dry then wet, warm then freezing, are you ready for a wild weather ride?

Partly cloudy and pleasant today. A mild morning with light patchy fog followed by partly cloudy skies and above normal temperatures. Clouds will increase today with showers possible late today, overnight. Some models still try to bring a wintery mix behind the front early Saturday for southeast Georgia.
Thursday: Warmer temperatures with increasing clouds. Wake up temperatures in the 40s for SE GA, upper 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Increasing clouds with scattered showers possible after sunset.
Friday: Cloudy, cool and breezy. A cloudy, wet start to the day with temperatures in the 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s for NE FL. Showers possible, better chances for SE GA. Rain continues to spread south for a cool afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s for SE GA, upper 40s to upper 50s for NE FL. Wind NE 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: A cold rain is coming! Increasing rain chances late tonight, Friday morning. The cold-unsettled pattern continues late Friday, Saturday morning. Some models continues a slight chance of a winter mix for areas of SE GA.
7am 47
8am 49
9am 54
10am 60
11am 66
12pm 70
3pm 75
5pm 72
8pm 63
10pm 61
11pm 60
Sunrise: 7:23 am
Sunset: 5:53 pm