Cool, cloudy today with much colder temperatures this weekend

A damp start to the day under cloudy skies with light showers. Showers will fade around sunrise as clouds linger through the day. Afternoon highs will still be cool for this time of year. Breezy onshore wind returns today, increasing tonight and Thursday. Partly cloudy and windy tomorrow.

Wednesday: Breezy and cloudy with scattered showers through sunrise. A slight chance of showers along our beaches will continue under the increasing northeast flow, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and windy overnight. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to low 60s across NE FL. Wind NE 15-25 mph. Rain chances increase late Thursday night.

Looking ahead: Rain returns Friday. Freeze, Frost and Hard Freeze conditions expected this weekend.

7am 48

8am 48

9am 50

10am 52

11am 54

12pm 55

3pm 58

5pm 56

8pm 52

10pm 50

11pm 50

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:58 pm