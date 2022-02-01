Bounce back from winter this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend freeze bottomed out at 22° at JIA, 19° at Cecil on Sunday morning. By Monday afternoon, we had a high of 69°, nearly 50° warmer!

This is the new trend as we push through the first week of February. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s much of this work week. That’s a huge difference from this past weekends freezing cold.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see afternoon highs around 70, beaches only around 65°. Skies will be partly cloudy along with a light onshore breeze. Morning temperatures will be much better upper 40s to mid 50s. In general, pleasantly cool.

Thursday and Friday, even milder as afternoon winds become more and more southerly and then southwesterly. This will push daytime temperatures into the mid 70s and then near 80° by Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a few showers by Friday evening, but no washout.

This weekend, will not be awesome, but it will be much better.

The forecast models a re challenged by the dramatic separation of winter cold and spring warmth. The battle ground will be right over Jacksonville and this means our local temperatures will be widely variable from north to south and from one day to the next.

For now, expect a few showers both days and Jacksonville temperatures to split the warm temperatures down south and the cold temperatures in Georgia. Jacksonville will be in the 60s both afternoons.

But for now... Cool with a few showers