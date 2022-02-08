Another wintry dreary day

Being generous with a "6" on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Exact Track 4-D has been watching developing misty chilly rains. These will not be particularly heavy, Yet, they will be around through mid-morning Tuesday.

Temperatures are chilly, in the 40s and without a lot of sun in the forecast for Tuesday, it will be an other day of struggle. Expect morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Clouds will fade late from Jacksonville north into Georgia, but from downtown south into Central Florida, there will be chilly rains all-day.

Rainfall amounts will be highest from Palatka to St, Augustine.

Wednesday through Friday, the sun comes back out and temperatures head higher, but only back into the 60s.

Downside?

Rains are going to return Saturday night into Sunday morning.

But these rains continue south of Jacksonville through the evening hours