TGIF! Friday kicks off beautifully

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After having the second coldest three afternoon’s all winter (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) we will start off chilly, but not freezing cold. Friday morning will see low temperatures from 35-45°. Coldest along US301 westward. Not quite wall to wall blue skies, as there will be a some high clouds and could bring a decent sunrise. Sunrise is at 7:10 a.m. Best viewing will start around 6:55 a.m.

Daytime highs reach out and get into the 70s, the exception will be at area beaches as onshore winds will keep them chilled. Highs there will be in the mid 60s. A little chilly.

Saturday will see the clouds really dominate, yep, direct sunshine will be hard to find as hazy sunny skies dominate. Yet, the sun will be strong enough to allow daytime highs into the 70s. Even area beaches should see highs near 70°. Little chance of rain.

Sunday will start off cloudy and... damp. There will be a period of time overnight Saturday, especially after 5 a.m.

Sunrise drizzle or light rain will be around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Super Bowl Sunday will not be all that “super” in the early hours, the forecast models are still looking to clear things out before the game (6:30 p.m.) so if you are planning a Super Bowl party/BBQ we should dry out and temperatures will be a little cool (60s).

Monday, Valentine’s Day, snugly, chilly start with some inland frost/freeze and 30s elsewhere. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s. A little chilly.

There will be a few patches in the normally chilly spots