Bouncing back!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Could be, that’s could be, we are closing out one of the final freezing cold morning this winter. There are strong and building indications that we will see a much milder (even warm) pattern developing over the next 7-10 days. We call this a tease as we will get into the details of this in my Newsletter (sent to your email box) this Wednesday.

Anyhow, we are going to have quite the frosty start this morning. Not so much downtown to the beaches, but certainly from the Westside inland.

Sunrise temperatures will be near freezing inland to 40-45° along area beaches. Sunrise will have a few hazy high clouds and throughout the day we will see passing high thin clouds, that may even produce a “halo” around the sun. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, milder with a few morning coastal sprinkles/showers along I-95. Yep, a few coastal morning showers, this is common when we see our winds turn more southeasterly. And southeasterly winds bring us milder temperatures. Highs on Wednesday should easily get into the 70s.

Ad

Thursday will be the best day of the next 7, afternoon highs will easily get into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Nice!

Frosty start and make it a "7"