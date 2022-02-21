Monday marks 100 days until the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Where has the time gone?

Monday officially marks 100 days until the start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, 2022.

Recently, NOAA updated the average number of storms likely in a season, coming in at 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Compare this to the preliminary report of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season where we had 21 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Coming up on April 7, 2022, Colorado State University will release its first 2022 season outlook. At the end of the 2021 season, Dr. Phil Klotzbach already hinted at signs pointing to another above-average season for 2022.

We may still be 100 days out, but it’s never too early to prepare your family and your home.

Some things you can do include the following:

Check your hurricane kit and make sure batteries are good to go, food hasn’t expired and see if you need to replace any items ahead of time.

Do a home check and walk around to see if there are trees that need trimming or may be dead and need to come down.

Make a list of important documents and make sure you have a waterproof pouch for them if need be.

Have a plan for your family if you need to evacuate and don’t forget a plan for your pets!

Check your insurance before the season starts and make sure you’re covered.

Below you can see the list of names for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season along with the supplemental names. Fun fact, both Danielle and Richard are names this year!

