Thursday, the 3rd best day of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bubbles always “pop” and our weather bubble will do so in a couple of days. The good news is that instead of “popping” with a bang, we will more likely just fizzle out.

Until then, let the party roll.

Some more patchy sunrise fog each morning, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Dense fog will be possible well inland, along I-75.

Each morning starting around 60° then afternoon highs well into the 80s. Beaches will be a tad cooler, with an afternoon sea breeze, their afternoon temperatures will top out in the 70s.

Sunny skies develop quickly after any morning fog. Grab your sunglasses.

Chances of rain remain small, but they do build in the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday.

Sunrise is 6:58 a.m.

Sunset is 6:22 p.m.