Weather bubble is shrinking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bubbles always “pop” and our weather bubble will do so in a couple of days. The good news is that instead of “popping” with a bang, we will more likely just fizzle out.

Until then, let the party roll.

Some more patchy sunrise fog, Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Dense fog will be possible well inland, mainly along I-75.

Subtle, but important, wind shift takes place on Saturday.

Cold front in the Midwest and Northeastern U.S. will weaken (a lot) and slide through Jacksonville late Friday. There will be little rain and few clouds. The winds though will shift from westerly to northeasterly allowing for chillier conditions to move from the Carolinas into Jacksonville.

Northeasterly winds will slide slightly cooler air into the area on Saturday. This cooler air will be confined mainly to area beaches. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Inland temperatures will barely skip a beat from the record heat coming our way on Friday. Downtown Jacksonville will likely see highs above 80° both weekend days.

That will make this weekend the warmest since January 1-2nd.

Chances of rain are possible, but should be rather random and rather weak with the biggest threat on Sunday.

Until then, sunny skies develop quickly after any morning fog. Grab your sunglasses.

Sunrise is 6:57 a.m.

Sunset is 6:23 p.m.