Damp and chilly end to Monday, Tuesday kicks off with a warm-up

Talk about a damp and cold Monday! Thanks to the passing cold front temperatures are more than 20+ degrees colder than yesterday. Brr!

The showers we’re seeing now will trickle into the evening hours before pushing offshore tonight. Rainfall totals coming in at less than an 1 inch for most locations.

A lingering showers can’t be ruled out early Tuesday morning with morning lows in the upper 40s low 50s. Sunshine will try its best to break through the clouds tomorrow with daytime highs in the upper 60s low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the north 15-18 mph.

Wednesday the sunshine will return in full force with highs in the 70s and by Thursday highs will climb back into the low 80s.

We’ll continue to warm and sunny pattern into the weekend.