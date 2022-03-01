First day of March...white rabbit, white rabbit, white rabbit. A month known to come in like a lamb and leave like a lion, I’m hoping for rabbits. A quiet start to the day with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Near seasonal afternoon highs with a cool breeze from the northeast. Clear, cool and chilly tonight. Mild workweek temperatures to follow.
Tuesday: Cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy. A breezy and cool day with seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the 60s for our sandy shores to mid 70s inland. Clear, cool and chilly tonight. Wind NNE 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: A warmer Wednesday as temperatures climb to above seasonal averages. Wake up temperatures in the 40s for SE GA, upper 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Cool, clear evening with light patchy fog. Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Pleasant temperatures with mainly dry conditions this week. Warming this weekend.
7am 46
8am 48
9am 55
10am 59
11am 63
12pm 66
3 pm 70
5pm 68
8pm 61
10pm 57
11pm 58
Sunrise: 6:54 am
Sunset: 6:26 pm