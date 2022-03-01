First day of March...white rabbit, white rabbit, white rabbit. A month known to come in like a lamb and leave like a lion, I’m hoping for rabbits. A quiet start to the day with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Near seasonal afternoon highs with a cool breeze from the northeast. Clear, cool and chilly tonight. Mild workweek temperatures to follow.

Tuesday: Cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy. A breezy and cool day with seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the 60s for our sandy shores to mid 70s inland. Clear, cool and chilly tonight. Wind NNE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A warmer Wednesday as temperatures climb to above seasonal averages. Wake up temperatures in the 40s for SE GA, upper 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Cool, clear evening with light patchy fog. Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Pleasant temperatures with mainly dry conditions this week. Warming this weekend.

7am 46

8am 48

9am 55

10am 59

11am 63

12pm 66

3 pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 61

10pm 57

11pm 58

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 6:26 pm