Fantastic finally Friday, the weekend is looking good too

Sunny, dry and a little cooler for a fantastic Friday. Patchy light fog this morning followed by sunny to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be a little cooler today as the northeast wind returns. Mild night with light patchy fog forming inland. Warmer this weekend...

Friday: A pleasantly warm afternoon with a breeze cooled by the beaches. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Cool, clear evening with light patchy fog. Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs in the 70s along our sandy shores, low to mid 80s inland. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear skies overnight, not as cool, patchy fog forms inland.

Looking ahead: A warm weekend ahead as humidity values increase. Sunny skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures climb to above seasonal averages. The work week will start dry, then mother nature has plans to water your thirsty plants through much of next week.

Ad

7am 43

8am 45

9am 54

10am 66

11am 75

12pm 76

3 pm 79

5pm 75

8pm 64

10pm 62

11pm 61

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 6:28 pm