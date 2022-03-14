After 5″ of rain we get a brief break in the rains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Highly volatile weather pattern continues. Just not as intense as this past weekend.

Grab your sunglasses for Monday, whether going to The Players or being on spring break. Monday will be a chilly start and overall a marvelous Monday. From the upper 30s to the upper 60s as onshore winds will help bring up our temperatures.

Another cool down into Tuesday morning, again not as cold. Sunrise temperatures early Wednesday will be around 50°. Morning sunshine will quickly fade, and a few showers may be around town during the early afternoon hours. After 5 pm a more widespread rains/storm pattern will develop. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be around 70° and cool as the rains develop into the evening hours.

Wednesday starts off wet but rains fade and skies slowly clear out. Winds will be westerly and this will really help afternoon temperatures climb back into the 70s. There could even be a few 80° temperatures near Palatka and points south.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant, not perfect as rains are possible on Saturday.

Marvelous Monday with just a few PM clouds