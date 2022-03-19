Sunshine and storms take us through the weekend

Saturday will be another nice day in the mid to upper 80s as we wait for a front to approach NE FL and SE GA Saturday evening. Those heading to the beach can prepare for some sunshine with a few clouds later in the day, highs in the 80s, breezy winds and a moderate rip current risk.

The front will bring chance for showers and thunderstorms first across SE GA by dinner and NE FL overnight. Impacts include periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail.

The rain that develops will sink south and clear SE GA and Ne FL by sunrise Sunday morning.

The first day of spring on Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the seasonal mid 70s - YAY!

Sunshine and 70s will follow us into Monday with showers returning by midweek.